Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $77,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Graham sold 45,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,021. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.