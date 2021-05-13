Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is Alamar Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Anthem makes up about 2.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth about $563,000. Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $393.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,283. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.84 and a 200-day moving average of $328.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

