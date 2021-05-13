APi Group (NYSE:APG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE APG traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. APi Group has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $22.37.

Get APi Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.