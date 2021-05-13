Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of APEN opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Barr purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,652.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEN. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

