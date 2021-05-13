Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

