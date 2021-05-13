Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.2% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 769,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,008,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,977,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 567,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,522 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $122.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.47. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.