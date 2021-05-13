Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Apple by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 99,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 50,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,326,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $122.77 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

