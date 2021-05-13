Applied Materials (AMAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Applied Materials to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Applied Materials to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $114.88 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.06. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

