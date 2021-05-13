AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APP. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $52.25 on Monday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

