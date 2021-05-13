Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%.

Shares of ARCO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

