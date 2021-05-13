Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 7.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.73 and last traded at $30.10. 5,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 256,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

Specifically, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 862,671 shares in the company, valued at $24,206,548.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $848,068.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

