Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.