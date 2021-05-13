Argon (ARGON) Price Down 21.8% This Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Argon has a total market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $591,695.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argon has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.08 or 0.00613778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00079094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.01 or 0.00235111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.07 or 0.01245319 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.43 or 0.01048786 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

