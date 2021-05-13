Argus Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $775.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHTR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $709.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $10.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $692.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,892. The company has a 50-day moving average of $645.10 and a 200-day moving average of $635.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $704.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

