Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Sells $174,420.00 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,988.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Kostalnick II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of Arrow Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80.

Shares of ARW traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,544. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $119.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average is $101.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $78,229,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,584,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after acquiring an additional 309,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

