Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $112.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $119.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 44,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $4,619,077.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,169 shares of company stock worth $27,166,552. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

