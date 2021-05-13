Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Up 6.1%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.22 and last traded at $70.13. 11,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 787,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARWR. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -81.79 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

