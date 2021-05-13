Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s (AX.UN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.44.

Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$10.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 430.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.76. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$6.77 and a 12-month high of C$11.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.62.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

