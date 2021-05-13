Artis REIT to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.31.

Artis REIT has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$113.01 million during the quarter.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

