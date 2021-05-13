Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $373.81 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.20.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

