Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Raised to GBX 5,050 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

AHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,478 ($45.44).

LON:AHT opened at GBX 4,805 ($62.78) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 2,112.74 ($27.60) and a one year high of GBX 4,941.81 ($64.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £21.59 billion and a PE ratio of 35.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,581.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,821.50.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

