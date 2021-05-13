ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ASLN stock remained flat at $$2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,048. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASLN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.