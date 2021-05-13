Asset Dedication LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,150,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,568,000 after buying an additional 52,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,729,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.20 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $128.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.85.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

