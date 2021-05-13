Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.67 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.03.

