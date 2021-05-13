Asset Dedication LLC Sells 198 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

