Asset Dedication LLC Sells 3,617 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 43,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 88,092 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Starbucks by 4.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,680,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $183,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 142.58, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day moving average of $104.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.