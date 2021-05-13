Asset Dedication LLC Sells 3,620 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $31.77.

