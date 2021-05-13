Asset Dedication LLC Sells 734 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP stock opened at $189.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $197.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

