Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 19,287 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 72.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,287 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,730,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 27,882 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $183,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 987,349 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,982. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

