AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of AMK opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,166.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $220,813.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,194,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,094,000 after buying an additional 231,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,128,000 after acquiring an additional 651,218 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,171 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

