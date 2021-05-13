AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Shares Up 10.4%

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s stock price shot up 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. 1,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 94,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,166.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $239,739.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,054 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 222,421 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,789,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

