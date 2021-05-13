Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Shares of OTCMKTS ARHH opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Assure has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assure will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

