ATB Capital Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$40.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.84.

PPL stock opened at C$38.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.21. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.08 billion and a PE ratio of -44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

