Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Aterian alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ATER opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aterian (ATER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.