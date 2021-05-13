Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $39.87 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

