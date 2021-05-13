Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $9.36. 4,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,650. Atreca has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atreca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In related news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,131,188.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $183,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $446,550 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

