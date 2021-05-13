AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 572,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,315,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.