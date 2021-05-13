Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.67. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

