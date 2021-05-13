Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $617.69

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 617.69 ($8.07) and traded as low as GBX 540 ($7.06). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 595 ($7.77), with a volume of 55,095 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 617.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 362.90.

In related news, insider Steven Smith sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total transaction of £6,750,000 ($8,818,918.21).

Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

