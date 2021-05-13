Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

ACB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The firm had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,593 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 185,865 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 241,218 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 290,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 232,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

