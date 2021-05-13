Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NDA has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.04 ($81.23).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of NDA stock opened at €77.30 ($90.94) on Monday. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €46.19 ($54.34) and a 12-month high of €79.40 ($93.41). The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €72.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.