Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APR.UN. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$11.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.05. The company has a market cap of C$466.84 million and a P/E ratio of 16.71. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$6.62 and a 1 year high of C$12.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.45%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

