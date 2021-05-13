Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVDL. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $10.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $481.17 million, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

