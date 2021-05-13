Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.25 million.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $122.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.11 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 52 week low of $92.53 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.51.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.31.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,519 shares of company stock worth $18,314,666 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

