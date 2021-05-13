Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ATXI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.71. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Read More: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.