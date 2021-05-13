Avestar Capital LLC Acquires New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,747,000 after buying an additional 369,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,227,000 after buying an additional 359,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

LHX stock opened at $211.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $221.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

