Avestar Capital LLC Takes $236,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB opened at $68.45 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.91.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.