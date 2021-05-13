Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 140.32%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 22,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,704. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $124.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

