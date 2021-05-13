Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ASM opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $38,500,000. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

