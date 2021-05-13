Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Avista were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Avista by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVA stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $476,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 144,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,582.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

